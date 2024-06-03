Russian aircraft dropped three more fabs on Belgorod region-mass media

Over the past three days, Russian military aircraft accidentally "dropped" three more high-explosive aerial bombs in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

So, on May 31, a fab-250 was found in a field in the Shebekin City district.

The next day, the Fab-500 was found near a residential building on Sovkhoznaya street in Shebekin. Subsequently, again on June 1, Another Fab-250 was found in a field in the Shebekin City district.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in all three cases.

Thus, at least 81 times the Russian Aerospace Forces accidentally bombed the Belgorod region and occupied territories over the past 100 days - writes ASTRA.

Recall

The representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ilya Yevlash, said that the enemy began to conduct more frequent combined attacks on Ukraine.