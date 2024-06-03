ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russian aircraft dropped three more fabs on Belgorod region-mass media

Russian aircraft dropped three more fabs on Belgorod region-mass media

Kyiv

Over the past three days, Russian warplanes accidentally dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs in the Belgorod region of Russia, there were no reports of injuries.

Over the past three days, Russian military aircraft accidentally "dropped" three more high-explosive aerial bombs in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details 

So, on May 31, a fab-250 was found in a field in the Shebekin City district.

The next  day, the Fab-500 was found near a residential building on Sovkhoznaya street in Shebekin. Subsequently, again on June 1, Another Fab-250 was found in a field in the Shebekin City district.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in all three cases.

Thus, at least 81 times the Russian Aerospace Forces accidentally bombed the Belgorod region and occupied territories over the past 100 days

- writes ASTRA.

Recall

The representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ilya Yevlash, said that the enemy began to conduct more frequent combined attacks on Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

