Russian air strike on Kherson: 13 wounded reported already

As a result of an air strike by Russian troops on Kherson, 13 people have already been injured, an educational institution and residential buildings have been damaged, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of an air strike by the enemy on the central district of Kherson, an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged. As of now, we know about 13 wounded," Mrochko wrote.

The information, he said, is being clarified.

The enemy struck Kherson with 4 multiple rocket launchers: eight people were injured, two of them children