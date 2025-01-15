Russian Air Force takes Tu-95 bombers into the sky from Olenya airfield - Air Force

The takeoff of a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers was recorded at the Olenya air base in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, according to UNN.

The military urges to follow further messages and not to ignore the air raid alerts.

The Tu-95MS strategic bombers may be carriers of cruise missiles used by the aggressor country for massive shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.