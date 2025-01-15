Russian Air Force takes Tu-95 bombers into the sky from Olenya airfield - Air Force

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128862 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116929 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126188 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157673 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154242 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104181 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113767 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107475 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 40561 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 116334 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116334 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 114288 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114288 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 41056 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 41056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128862 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154242 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183079 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 172515 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172515 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114268 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116311 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138325 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 130303 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130303 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147883 views
Russian Air Force takes Tu-95 bombers into the sky from Olenya airfield - Air Force

Russian Air Force takes Tu-95 bombers into the sky from Olenya airfield - Air Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30215 views

A group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airbase in the Murmansk region of Russia. These planes can carry cruise missiles to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The takeoff of a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers was recorded at the Olenya air base in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, according to UNN.

A group of Tu-95MS takeoffs were recorded from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia)

- the message says.

The military urges to follow further messages and not to ignore the air raid alerts.

The Tu-95MS strategic bombers may be carriers of cruise missiles used by the aggressor country for massive shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising