Russia will threaten NATO borders in three years - Estonian Prime Minister

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warns that Europe has three to five years to prepare for a potential military threat from Russia on NATO's eastern flank. She mentioned this in an interview with The Times, reports UNN.

Kallas emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and a firm stance on Ukraine, as any pause will allow Russia to gather resources and forces.

"Weakness provokes aggressors, so weakness provokes Russia," she said.

Kallas also cited Estonian intelligence estimates that in the event of a hypothetical ceasefire in Ukraine, it would take Russia three to five years to resume its military threat on the borders of eastern NATO members.

This prospect underscores the importance of Western military assistance to Ukraine, Kallas said, and advocates for increased support to allow Ukraine to strike a decisive blow and reduce Russia's ability to threaten its neighbors.

In the long term, Callas believes that NATO members should adopt a strategy of "containment" of Russia that reflects Cold War tactics. This strategy involves increasing defense spending by each NATO member state to at least 2.5% of their GDP.

The Estonian prime minister also emphasizes the need to hold Russia accountable for its actions, a factor she considers crucial to breaking the historical cycle of aggression.

