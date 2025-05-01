russia will not allow the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders of 1991. This was officially stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attacked the market of the town of Oleshky in the occupied part of the Kherson region with FPV drones in the morning of May 1, where people were at that time. According to preliminary data from the russians, more than 20 people were injured and 7 people died.

Prior to this, the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, volodymyr saldo, reported on the alleged "AFU strike" in Telegram.

After the first strikes, which had already caused casualties, the enemy carried out a second UAV raid, during which they mercilessly finished off the surviving rescuers and attacked - stated in the russian foreign ministry.

The foreign policy department of the aggressor country reported that this attack "was carried out deliberately on a holiday, when people went to the market for shopping." This was allegedly done in order to "maximize the number of victims and casualties among civilians," the russian foreign ministry said.

The agency did not mention that russians themselves commit similar crimes against Ukraine every day. At the same time, they stated that the Ukrainian so-called "neo-Bandera junta" allegedly once again showed "its inability to negotiate."

It is obvious that behind the vain and unfounded claims of the Kyiv regime and the forces supporting it in the West for the so-called restoration of Ukraine within the borders of 1991 lies the cannibalistic instinct to destroy everything russian. It is clear that russia will never allow the implementation of such a scenario - summarized in the russian foreign ministry.

