$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11183 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29968 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44772 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55713 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208016 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130315 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155839 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222658 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244333 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336025 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
7.7m/s
29%
751 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71983 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 64275 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 105100 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80902 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94065 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1842 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94237 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208084 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175759 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214593 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2644 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2338 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26650 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72878 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77989 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia will not allow the restoration of Ukraine within the borders of 1991 – statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1746 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the market in Oleshky with FPV drones, which led to casualties. Russia will not allow the restoration of Ukraine within the borders of 1991.

Russia will not allow the restoration of Ukraine within the borders of 1991 – statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

russia will not allow the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders of 1991. This was officially stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attacked the market of the town of Oleshky in the occupied part of the Kherson region with FPV drones in the morning of May 1, where people were at that time. According to preliminary data from the russians, more than 20 people were injured and 7 people died.  

Prior to this, the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, volodymyr saldo, reported on the alleged "AFU strike" in Telegram.

After the first strikes, which had already caused casualties, the enemy carried out a second UAV raid, during which they mercilessly finished off the surviving rescuers and attacked

- stated in the russian foreign ministry.

The foreign policy department of the aggressor country reported that this attack "was carried out deliberately on a holiday, when people went to the market for shopping." This was allegedly done in order to "maximize the number of victims and casualties among civilians," the russian foreign ministry said.

The agency did not mention that russians themselves commit similar crimes against Ukraine every day. At the same time, they stated that the Ukrainian so-called "neo-Bandera junta" allegedly once again showed "its inability to negotiate."

It is obvious that behind the vain and unfounded claims of the Kyiv regime and the forces supporting it in the West for the so-called restoration of Ukraine within the borders of 1991 lies the cannibalistic instinct to destroy everything russian. It is clear that russia will never allow the implementation of such a scenario

- summarized in the russian foreign ministry.

The occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson: four people were injured, buildings were damaged27.04.25, 12:40 • 6290 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$60.52
Bitcoin
$96,379.00
S&P 500
$5,622.23
Tesla
$280.15
Газ TTF
$31.72
Золото
$3,233.70
Ethereum
$1,849.07