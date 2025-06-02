Russia will hand over 6,000 Ukrainian dead soldiers and civilians to Ukraine - head of the Russian delegation

Russia will unilaterally transfer 6,000 frozen bodies of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians to Ukraine. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky, reports UNN.

Details

We have decided on several practical issues. First, we are unilaterally transferring 6,000 frozen bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers and citizens to the Ukrainian side. We have identified everything we could, conducted DNA tests, and identified who they are. Directly organized by special warehouses. Next week, we will transfer these bodies to the Ukrainian country so that they can be buried. - said Medinsky.

He also noted that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange prisoners of war, including the seriously wounded.

Recall

One of the results of the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul is an agreement on the exchange of two categories of people in the format "all for all". We are talking about seriously ill soldiers and soldiers aged 18 to 25 years. The mechanism has been agreed and preliminary terms have been determined.