No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 12958 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 12382 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 21648 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 29350 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 30209 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 28063 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23038 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32269 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20276 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Russia uses sports as a propaganda tool in occupied territories — CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Russian occupiers involve former Olympians in propaganda in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, giving lectures to young people. At the same time, the path to international competitions for young residents of the TOT is blocked due to the non-recognition of their Ukrainian citizenship.

Russian occupiers are trying to use sports to promote their own successes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Russians took away the future from athletes from the temporarily occupied territories, but now cynically use sports for propaganda

- experts note.

According to the CNS, former Olympic athletes are brought to the region to give lectures to young people. At the same time, for the young residents of the temporarily occupied territories themselves, the path to international competitions is blocked due to Russia's refusal to recognize their Ukrainian citizenship.

The Center emphasizes that in this way the occupiers cynically mock those whose dreams of a sports career were destroyed by the war.

Recall

It recently became known that Russians are conducting raids in the occupied territories. After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities, they intensified repressions: searches are taking place in cities and villages.

Veronika Marchenko

