Russia uses sports as a propaganda tool in occupied territories — CNS

Russian occupiers are trying to use sports to promote their own successes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Russians took away the future from athletes from the temporarily occupied territories, but now cynically use sports for propaganda - experts note.

According to the CNS, former Olympic athletes are brought to the region to give lectures to young people. At the same time, for the young residents of the temporarily occupied territories themselves, the path to international competitions is blocked due to Russia's refusal to recognize their Ukrainian citizenship.

The Center emphasizes that in this way the occupiers cynically mock those whose dreams of a sports career were destroyed by the war.

