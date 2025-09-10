Occupiers prepare people to heat homes with firewood due to lack of water - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders are disrupting the heating season due to a water shortage. Instead of heat, the occupiers are bringing in firewood, which endangers people's lives in winter.
the enemy brought to the TOT "Russian standards of life" - backwardness and decline. After the destruction of water pipelines and dams, the region has a critical water shortage, so preparations for the heating season have been disrupted. Instead of heat, the occupiers bring firewood and distribute it as "humanitarian aid"
It is noted that not all residents live in houses with stoves.
"Due to the inability of the Russians to provide basic life, people are at risk in winter," the CNR added.
In the temporarily occupied territories, there is a critical situation with water supply, which jeopardizes the heating season. Without filling the systems with coolant, heating is impossible, and bringing water by tank trucks will not solve the problem.
