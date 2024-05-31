russia suffers losses: 1,390 servicemen were killed in a day
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,390 personnel, as a result of which the total combat losses of the terrorist country since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 507,650 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 31.05.24:
- Personnel: 507650 (+1390).
- Tanks: 7728 (+18).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14935 (+22).
- Artillery systems: 13140 (+39).
- MLRS: 1088.
- Air defense systems: 815.
- Aircraft: 357.
- Helicopters: 326.
-Operational-tactical UAV level: 10587 (+55).
- Cruise missiles: 2229 (+7).
- Ships/boats: 27.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 17905 (+56).
- Special equipment: 2164 (+11).
