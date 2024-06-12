russian propaganda claims that Ukraine is preparing attacks on civilian targets in russia, citing a comment by a British analyst. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

Details

russian propagandists spread false claims that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a terrorist campaign against civilian targets in the aggressor country. In particular, they claim that if Ukraine begins to suffer defeats on the battlefield or if unfavorable peace conditions are imposed on it, the country's leadership will order the attack on schools and other civilian infrastructure in russia.

These false claims are based on a commentary by British analyst Nicholas Drummond published in the Daily Express. It is important to note, however, that this commentary was written by a private citizen from the UK who is in no way affiliated with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The truth is that Ukraine does not attack civilian objects and is fighting exclusively against the occupiers. Only the russian invading army uses the tactic of launching missile and bomb attacks on civilian objects and infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces act exclusively within the framework of international law, targeting legitimate military targets on the territory of the russian federation, such as weapons depots, enemy personnel locations, drone production facilities, etc.

The statements of the foreign pseudo-analyst Drummond are open support for kremlin propaganda aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces and attempts to shift responsibility for war crimes from the aggressor to the victim.

russia spreads lies: "Western countries are escalating the situation in the Ukrainian conflict zone"