The russian federation is spreading lies that Western countries are escalating the situation in the Ukrainian conflict zone. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and information security SPRAVDI, reports UNN.

The terrorist country continues to spread disinformation, claiming that Western countries are escalating the situation in the war zone. A statement on this topic was made by the representative of the russian foreign ministry maria zakharova.

However, it is worth noting that this is only a lie supported by russian propaganda.

In addition, Zakharova tried to use the tactic of replacing concepts, claiming that the aggressor is not the russian federation.

Recall that this is a direct distorted conclusion, and the responsibility for the invasion of Ukraine lies only with the russian rederation and its leadership.

Granting permission to destroy military facilities on the territory of the russian federation is a step that is aimed at stopping russian terror and protecting the border regions of Ukraine. In this regard, the occupiers understand that their situation will worsen, so we can only pour threats of a "symmetrical response".

