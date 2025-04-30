In 2024, the Russian television channel Russia Today (RT) spent 31.7 billion rubles, or 384 million US dollars, on spreading Kremlin propaganda. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Against the background of economic troubles, Russia has rapidly increased funding for propaganda. Thus, the state propaganda channel RT spent a record 31.7 billion rubles, or 384 million US dollars, in 2024. Twice as much funding is planned for 2025.

At the same time, after the ban on broadcasting RT in Europe and the USA, the channel is increasing its audience in Arab countries. For this purpose, an Arabic version of RT was created and the number of employees was increased. Earlier, the Center reported on media courses from RT for the countries of the Global South, which Russia uses to form a network of foreign journalists loyal to the Kremlin - the message says.

The CPD of the National Security and Defense Council noted that Russia uses propaganda as a key instrument of foreign policy, seeking to strengthen its influence in the countries of the Global South and legitimize aggression against Ukraine. Huge funds are allocated from the state budget for this, designed to support the image of Russia as a major geopolitical force.

