Russia shelled Kherson: at least three civilians wounded

As a result of the night shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, a 75-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man required medical attention. Both were hospitalized with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries. Also, a 61-year-old man was injured in the Central district of the city.

This was reported by the Kherson OVA, as conveyed by UNN.

Medical assistance was needed for two residents of Kherson who were injured overnight due to Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district. A 75-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were diagnosed with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries and concussions. - the post states.

Currently, the victims are in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

Addition

On the night of July 13, the Russian army shelled the Central district of Kherson. Due to the enemy attack, a 61-year-old man sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries and a concussion. An ambulance team took the victim to the hospital for medical assistance.