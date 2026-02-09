Russia scales up production of "Kaplya" munitions for FPV drones and confirms their use

$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM • 7178 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 17765 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 21905 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 23044 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 24476 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 21445 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 14907 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12356 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24586 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38697 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
UK PM's Chief of Staff Resigns Over US Ambassador Appointment: What Epstein's Files Have to Do With ItFebruary 8, 04:20 PM • 5728 views
There is no slavery in Ukraine. Those not subject to mobilization have the right to leave - ZelenskyyFebruary 8, 04:26 PM • 4624 views
Not only schedules, but also emergency blackouts: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrowFebruary 8, 05:07 PM • 5212 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideoFebruary 8, 06:41 PM • 15677 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv amid ballistic missile threatFebruary 8, 07:07 PM • 4478 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 30489 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 51892 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 70421 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 64236 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 64584 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mahmoud Abbas
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 25664 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 39668 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 41167 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 49691 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 52307 views
Actual
Russia scales up production of "Kaplya" munitions for FPV drones and confirms their use

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Russian defense-industrial complex has moved to serial production of "Kaplya" munitions for FPV drones. They use the principle of a shaped charge to hit armored vehicles and ignore metal grilles.

Russia scales up production of "Kaplya" munitions for FPV drones and confirms their use

The Russian defense-industrial complex has officially confirmed the transition to serial production of new "Kaplya" ammunition, developed specifically to hit armored vehicles from the upper hemisphere. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The main features of the "Kaplya" ammunition are the use of the Explosively Formed Penetrator (EFP) principle, which allows it to effectively ignore metal grilles and anti-drone awnings. Russian military propagandists demonstrated footage showing the warhead as a finished logistical product integrated into the supply system of units.

"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it27.01.26, 18:28 • 61322 views

Ukrainian experts point to a serious threat from such developments. Defense analyst Andriy Tarasenko noted that a factory-made warhead of this type with a diameter of about 150 millimeters can penetrate more than 100 millimeters of armor.

Standardization of weapons for FPV fleets

In addition to anti-tank weapons, the Russian side also demonstrates other types of standardized loads, including 1.7 kg fragmentation ammunition and heavy thermobaric parts weighing up to 4 kg. The transition from workshop production to industrial scale indicates the occupiers' intentions to unify the training of FPV operators and simplify drone maintenance directly on the front line.

Europe believes Russian reconnaissance spacecraft intercepted messages from key European satellites - FT04.02.26, 10:59 • 3733 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine