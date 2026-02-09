The Russian defense-industrial complex has officially confirmed the transition to serial production of new "Kaplya" ammunition, developed specifically to hit armored vehicles from the upper hemisphere. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The main features of the "Kaplya" ammunition are the use of the Explosively Formed Penetrator (EFP) principle, which allows it to effectively ignore metal grilles and anti-drone awnings. Russian military propagandists demonstrated footage showing the warhead as a finished logistical product integrated into the supply system of units.

Ukrainian experts point to a serious threat from such developments. Defense analyst Andriy Tarasenko noted that a factory-made warhead of this type with a diameter of about 150 millimeters can penetrate more than 100 millimeters of armor.

Standardization of weapons for FPV fleets

In addition to anti-tank weapons, the Russian side also demonstrates other types of standardized loads, including 1.7 kg fragmentation ammunition and heavy thermobaric parts weighing up to 4 kg. The transition from workshop production to industrial scale indicates the occupiers' intentions to unify the training of FPV operators and simplify drone maintenance directly on the front line.

