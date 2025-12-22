$42.340.00
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 23166 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 28101 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 36423 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 35344 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 46428 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 71152 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 81475 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45471 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38634 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Russia reports car explosion with Russian Ministry of Defense Major General in Moscow parking lot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

A car exploded in a Moscow parking lot, injuring, according to Russian media reports, Major General Fanil Sarvarov of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia reports car explosion with Russian Ministry of Defense Major General in Moscow parking lot

A car exploded in a parking lot in Moscow. At least one person was injured. According to Russian media, it was Major General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media and Telegram channels, the cause of the car explosion in Moscow was, presumably, an IED. According to one version, the device was planted under the bottom of a Kia Sorento and exploded a few seconds after the car started moving.

The car exploded right in the courtyard of one of the residential complexes - the owner of the Kia Sorento was probably injured, his leg was severely damaged and his whole body was covered with burns, eyewitnesses write.

A criminal case has been opened. According to SHOT, the 56-year-old victim has multiple shrapnel wounds, closed fractures, leg wounds and a facial bone fracture. He is in extremely serious condition and is being hospitalized.

According to Russian media, "Major General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, was blown up on Yasenevaya Street. He is a participant in hostilities in Chechnya, Ossetia and Syria, as well as a participant in the war in Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Syria
Ukraine