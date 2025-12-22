Russia reports car explosion with Russian Ministry of Defense Major General in Moscow parking lot

A car exploded in a parking lot in Moscow. At least one person was injured. According to Russian media, it was Major General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media and Telegram channels, the cause of the car explosion in Moscow was, presumably, an IED. According to one version, the device was planted under the bottom of a Kia Sorento and exploded a few seconds after the car started moving.

The car exploded right in the courtyard of one of the residential complexes - the owner of the Kia Sorento was probably injured, his leg was severely damaged and his whole body was covered with burns, eyewitnesses write.

A criminal case has been opened. According to SHOT, the 56-year-old victim has multiple shrapnel wounds, closed fractures, leg wounds and a facial bone fracture. He is in extremely serious condition and is being hospitalized.

According to Russian media, "Major General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, was blown up on Yasenevaya Street. He is a participant in hostilities in Chechnya, Ossetia and Syria, as well as a participant in the war in Ukraine."

