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Russia reported one of the most massive Ukrainian drone attacks overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2156 views

Russia reported shooting down 389 drones in 13 regions. The NOVATEK plant in the port of Ust-Luga is on fire, and the Belgorod region is without electricity due to missiles.

Russia reported one of the most massive Ukrainian drone attacks overnight

Russia reported one of the largest night drone attacks in recent times. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense forces allegedly shot down 389 Ukrainian drones in various regions of the country overnight. This was reported by UNN, citing Russian authorities in the regions and Russian media.

Details

According to the Russian side, most of the drones were shot down over the Leningrad region – 56 overnight. After the attack, a fire broke out in the port of Ust-Luga, footage of which appeared online.

Air defense operations and drone downings were also reported in the Moscow region, Bryansk, Smolensk, Kaluga, Kursk, Tver, Oryol, Belgorod, Tula, Pskov, Novgorod, and Volgograd regions.

According to monitors, the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga plant, which processes gas condensate and ships petroleum products to foreign markets, was hit. In addition, the port in Vyborg was also attacked, and there were preliminary hits in the city itself.

Consequences in Belgorod region

Separately, the authorities of the Belgorod region reported a missile strike on the region. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Because of this, there were power, water, and heat supply interruptions in part of the region.

What is known now

Russian authorities have not yet released official data on casualties as a result of the night attack.

Against this background, the attack appears to be one of the widest in terms of geography – strikes and air raid alerts covered a number of Russian regions at once, including rear areas.

In Belgorod, power, water, and heating outages occurred after shelling25.03.26, 06:27 • 3344 views

Stepan Haftko

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