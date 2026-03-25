In Belgorod, power, water, and heating outages occurred after shelling

In Belgorod and the Belgorod district, serious damage to energy infrastructure was recorded after a missile attack. This was announced by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Russian side, the strike was carried out on the territory of the city and the adjacent district. Preliminarily, there are no casualties.

Gladkov stated that as a result of the attack, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, which caused interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

The scale of the destruction is promised to be clarified after daylight hours. Emergency services are working on site.

Russian authorities also reported that they continue to collect information about other possible consequences of the shelling.

Drones massively attacked the territory of the Russian Federation, the airport in St. Petersburg was closed, there are communication disruptions