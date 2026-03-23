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Drones massively attacked the territory of the Russian Federation, the airport in St. Petersburg was closed, there are communication disruptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

During the night, Russia reported shooting down 249 drones in various regions. Due to the threat of attacks, the airport in St. Petersburg restricted air traffic.

Drones massively attacked the territory of the Russian Federation, the airport in St. Petersburg was closed, there are communication disruptions

On the night of March 23, Russia reported a massive drone attack, particularly over the Leningrad region. Due to the threat, the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg was temporarily restricted. This was reported by local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported that air defense forces repelled a drone attack. According to him, more than 50 drones were shot down over the region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that a total of 249 drones were destroyed overnight over various regions of the country and the waters of the Azov Sea.

The largest number, according to the Russian side, was shot down over the Bryansk region - 128 drones.

Airport restrictions and communication disruptions

Around midnight, restrictions on receiving and sending flights were introduced at Pulkovo airport. As of morning, they had not yet been lifted.

Drones attacked Krasnodar at night – one person killed and fires reported18.03.26, 07:18 • 5201 view

Earlier, residents of St. Petersburg also reported mobile communication disruptions. In some areas, including the city center, only certain websites from the so-called "white list" were working.

Geography of attacks

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, drones were shot down over a number of regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Smolensk, Tula, and Moscow regions.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the data announced by the Russian side.

A Russian air defense missile exploded in the Leningrad region near a defense enterprise, it is reported23.03.26, 06:00 • 3200 views

Stepan Haftko

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