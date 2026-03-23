A Russian air defense missile exploded in the Leningrad region near a defense enterprise, it is reported

On the night of March 23, a powerful explosion was recorded in Gatchina, Leningrad Oblast. According to OSINT analysis by Astra, it was the detonation of a Russian air defense missile, UNN reports.

Details

Local authorities reported shooting down 11 drones over the Leningrad Oblast. According to official data, there were no casualties. At the same time, a surveillance camera recorded a strong explosion in a residential area of Gatchina.

Conclusions of OSINT analysts

Analysts of the Telegram channel Astra analyzed the video and concluded that the footage shows the explosion of a Russian air defense missile. According to their data, the explosion occurred in a residential area near school No. 12.

Proximity to a defense facility

Approximately one kilometer from the explosion site is the "VISKOM" enterprise – a special design and technology bureau.

This is a closed defense enterprise that is part of the Russian defense-industrial complex and is engaged in the development of close combat weapons and explosive devices.

Context of the event

The enterprise is historically connected with the "Avangard" plant and fulfills orders for the Russian security forces.

Officially, the Russian authorities did not confirm the information about the explosion of an air defense missile, instead stating only about the operation of air defense systems in the region.

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