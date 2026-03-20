Near Moscow, air defense shot down a light-engine aircraft, mistaking it for a Ukrainian UAV - Russian media

The Russian air defense system shot down a light motor aircraft in Kolomna, near Moscow, thinking it was a Ukrainian UAV. The crew died, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Air defense forces mistook the aircraft for a Ukrainian UAV and opened fire on the wrong target. After being hit, the light aircraft lost control and crashed near the Oka River. - Russian media reported.

It is reported that two people on board died.

Recall

Warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces hunted down a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter with a fiber-optic FPV drone, and also destroyed the enemy crew that was trying to evacuate.