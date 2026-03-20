Near Moscow, air defense shot down a light-engine aircraft, mistaking it for a Ukrainian UAV - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
In the Moscow region, anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a light-engine aircraft, mistaking it for a Ukrainian drone. Both crew members died after the crash near the Oka River.
The Russian air defense system shot down a light motor aircraft in Kolomna, near Moscow, thinking it was a Ukrainian UAV. The crew died, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Air defense forces mistook the aircraft for a Ukrainian UAV and opened fire on the wrong target. After being hit, the light aircraft lost control and crashed near the Oka River.
It is reported that two people on board died.
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