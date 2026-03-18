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Drones attacked Krasnodar at night – one person killed and fires reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2496 views

Drones damaged a high-rise building, a medical center, and power grids in Krasnodar. One man was killed, and authorities recommend children not go to school today.

Drones attacked Krasnodar at night – one person killed and fires reported

On the night of March 18, drones attacked Russian Krasnodar. Local residents reported a series of explosions in various parts of the city. The mayor reported a fatality and urged not to send children to school, UNN writes.

Details

According to the mayor, one of the drones hit an apartment in a high-rise building, causing a fire.

The resident of this apartment, unfortunately, died

– he reported.

Medical center and power grids damaged

As a result of the attack, the roof of a medical center caught fire, and a power line was also damaged. Power outages were recorded in part of the city.

Also, drone debris fell in the courtyards of residential buildings and on balconies. In some cases, glazing was damaged, but without casualties.

Authorities urge not to send children to schools

The city authorities reported that the threat of new attacks remains in the region. Despite the fact that social institutions are operating normally, residents are advised to keep children at home.

We recommend not sending children to classes

– the mayor stated, noting that the situation is under the control of the services.

In Russia's Belgorod region, massive attacks and damage to energy infrastructure were reported15.03.26, 09:54 • 5865 views

Stepan Haftko

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