Russia plans to send Ukrainian children from the occupied Luhansk region to propaganda camps for “re-education”

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21151 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92135 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142270 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147156 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242028 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172445 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164063 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148101 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48146 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67271 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108542 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 38863 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71758 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220539 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 21186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19550 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25562 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108542 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112067 views
Russia plans to send Ukrainian children from the occupied Luhansk region to propaganda camps for “re-education”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18658 views

Russia plans to send more than 12,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied Luhansk region to propaganda camps in Russia for "re-education.

Russian invaders have announced a plan to send 12 thousand children from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region to propaganda camps in Russia for "re-education". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

During the summer vacation, more than 12,000 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region will be sent to different regions of the Russian Federation for "re-education.

- the statement said.

Details

The resistance notes that this plan was voiced by local Gauleiter Leonid Pasechnik. In the so-called children's camps, young Ukrainians will undergo propaganda training as "Great Russians" for 21 days.

The classes will be taught to children, among others, by the "heroes" of their own war. The involvement of Kremlin militants in the educational processes of the younger generation in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories is a very common practice. It should be noted that cases of physical violence and sexual harassment have already been recorded during such classes,

- emphasized the CNS.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians conduct denunciation lessons among local teenagers, teach them to identify "extremists" and "terrorists" and report them to the occupiers, and show propaganda videos about "Nazis" in Ukraine, trying to identify disloyal people.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising