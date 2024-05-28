Russia plans to send Ukrainian children from the occupied Luhansk region to propaganda camps for “re-education”

Russian invaders have announced a plan to send 12 thousand children from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region to propaganda camps in Russia for "re-education". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

During the summer vacation, more than 12,000 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region will be sent to different regions of the Russian Federation for "re-education. - the statement said.

Details

The resistance notes that this plan was voiced by local Gauleiter Leonid Pasechnik. In the so-called children's camps, young Ukrainians will undergo propaganda training as "Great Russians" for 21 days.

The classes will be taught to children, among others, by the "heroes" of their own war. The involvement of Kremlin militants in the educational processes of the younger generation in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories is a very common practice. It should be noted that cases of physical violence and sexual harassment have already been recorded during such classes, - emphasized the CNS.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians conduct denunciation lessons among local teenagers, teach them to identify "extremists" and "terrorists" and report them to the occupiers, and show propaganda videos about "Nazis" in Ukraine, trying to identify disloyal people.