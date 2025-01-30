Russia plans to involve 126 thousand prisoners in the war in Ukraine in 2025 - the GUR

In 2025, to replenish the losses of the occupation army in the war against Ukraine, the aggressor state Russia expects to attract at least 126 thousand soldiers from the so-called "special forces". This was reported by the GUR, according to UNN.

Details

We are talking about Russians who are serving their sentences in prisons, are under investigation, have loan arrears and other problems.

On average, to cover the losses of the occupation army, Moscow plans to mobilize 10,000 "special forces" every month.

In total, to replace the losses of existing military units and formations in the war against Ukraine, the aggressor state of Russia intends to mobilize at least 280,000 occupiers in 2025.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Russia has mobilized up to 180 thousand prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. Since January 1 , one-time payments to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry have been canceled due to the economic crisis.