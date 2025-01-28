Russia plans to create 48 drone production centers

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 70677 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91586 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106604 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109615 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103427 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133982 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102224 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 48680 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117713 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 54104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112266 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 70677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133982 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155834 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20404 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24336 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117713 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139809 views
Russia plans to create 48 drone production centers

Russia plans to create 48 drone production centers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39762 views

Russia plans to open 48 drone production centers within 10 years, while 15 are currently operating. Putin has set a goal to make Russia a world leader in drones by 2030.

About 48 drone production centers are planned to be created in Russia within 10 years. This was announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the development of unmanned aviation, UNN reports with reference to TASS.

"A total of 48 such centers (for drone production - ed.) are planned to be created in the current decade. There are already 15 of them now, so I think more can be created. Among other things, such centers are operating in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novgorod, Ryazan, Sakhalin, Tomsk regions, Perm Krai, Udmurtia and Tatarstan republics, as well as here in Samara region," Putin said.

In addition, he stated that it is necessary to radically accelerate the development of the drone industry in Russia.

Putin noted that during a tour of the Samara drone production center, he was informed that despite the allegedly good results achieved in general in a number of fundamental areas of national projects in the field of unmanned aircraft systems (including regularization and regulatory framework), progress is too slow. And for some programs, due to a sharp reduction in funding, work has been completely halted.

"The development of the industry should be drastically accelerated. The relevant decisions should be taken as soon as possible, and all key measures should be provided with appropriate funding," Putin pointed out.

Putin also set a goal to make Russia a leader in drones by 2030.

"By 2030, Russia should become one of the global technological leaders in the field of unmanned aircraft systems," Putin said.

In addition, the Russian dictator instructed the government to work on the issue of allowing flights for drones in those Russian regions where it would be justified from a safety point of view by the end of April 2025.

Supplement

In December 2024, Andriy Kulchitsky, head of the Military Research Laboratory, reportedthat Russia has increased production of attack UAVs that it is using in its war against Ukraine. In particular, the aggressor produces about 600 Shahed-type kamikaze drones every month.

Also in December , it was reportedthat Russian drone attacks had increased over the past six months from about 400 in May to more than 2,400 in November, according to CNN's calculations from the Ukrainian military. There were at least 1,700 drone strikes in December.

CNN reported that the Alabuga plant in Tatarstan in southern Russia has significantly increased production of Iranian strike and reconnaissance drones, using a number of Chinese components and recruiting a very young, low-skilled labor force of Russian teenagers and African women.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

