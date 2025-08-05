Russia may introduce a limited air truce with Ukraine as a gesture towards Trump - media

Russia is considering options for concessions to US President Donald Trump, which may include an aerial truce with Ukraine, to try to prevent the threat of US sanctions. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

The Kremlin is considering options for concessions to US President Donald Trump, which may include an aerial truce with Ukraine, to try to prevent the threat of secondary sanctions, even as Russia remains determined to continue the war. - the publication writes.

It is noted that officials acknowledge that US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia this week provides a last opportunity to reach an agreement with Trump, even if the chances of success are low.

One possible proposal could be a cessation of drone and missile airstrikes as a gesture of de-escalation, provided that Ukraine also signs the agreement - sources of the publication state.

However, according to the publication, Putin will not agree to a general truce in Ukraine, as his troops continue to steadily advance on the battlefield, and Russia's military goals remain unchanged.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is likely to visit Russia on Wednesday or Thursday.