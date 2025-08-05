$41.790.03
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
02:18 PM • 30387 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 85290 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
August 5, 10:48 AM • 58219 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 114772 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
August 5, 10:08 AM • 55709 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
August 5, 09:54 AM • 44056 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 40660 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 113539 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
August 4, 03:11 PM • 134943 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia may introduce a limited air truce with Ukraine as a gesture towards Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1702 views

Russia is considering a limited air truce with Ukraine. This could be a concession to US President Donald Trump to avoid sanctions.

Russia may introduce a limited air truce with Ukraine as a gesture towards Trump - media

Russia is considering options for concessions to US President Donald Trump, which may include an aerial truce with Ukraine, to try to prevent the threat of US sanctions. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

The Kremlin is considering options for concessions to US President Donald Trump, which may include an aerial truce with Ukraine, to try to prevent the threat of secondary sanctions, even as Russia remains determined to continue the war.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that officials acknowledge that US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia this week provides a last opportunity to reach an agreement with Trump, even if the chances of success are low.

One possible proposal could be a cessation of drone and missile airstrikes as a gesture of de-escalation, provided that Ukraine also signs the agreement

- sources of the publication state.

However, according to the publication, Putin will not agree to a general truce in Ukraine, as his troops continue to steadily advance on the battlefield, and Russia's military goals remain unchanged.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is likely to visit Russia on Wednesday or Thursday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine