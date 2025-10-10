Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties

On the night of October 10, Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the massive drone attack, a fire broke out, and two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

On Friday, October 10, Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel that the enemy was striking Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out - the post reads.

Later, the official clarified that Russia had launched at least three strikes on the city.

A residential building caught fire. Preliminary, two people were injured - he added.

