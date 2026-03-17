Russia launched an information operation and deployed 40 "Lancets" on Kyiv - "Flash" revealed details of debris appearing in the capital's center

Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense, commenting on the story of Russian "Lancets" after information emerged about one from the site of debris falling near the Independence Monument in the center of the capital, reported that Russia had launched an information project and sent 40 "Lancets" to Kyiv, writes UNN.

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"As I promised, after studying the story with the 'Lancet,' I can tell you a little more. Recently, our air defense has been working very effectively, and Russian officials really need to give Putin and the residents of the Russian Federation at least some significant news, and so the information project 'Lancet over Kyiv' is born," Serhiy "Flash" wrote on social media.

According to him, "for this, they are preparing an entire operation with 'Shaheds' and 'Lancets.' The task is to demonstrate 'Lancet' debris in Kyiv to the residents of the Russian Federation and the Russian leadership at any cost."

"Why an electric 'Lancet,' because there are much better products for such a show. I think the hype around the 'Lancet' in the Russian Federation has died down, and the manufacturers needed some good story for new purchases," he continued.

"To this end, they launch 40 'Lancets' at Kyiv. Imagine, our enemy spends 40 expensive products, which are intended for other tasks, just for show. 'Shaheds' with 'Lancet' fragments are added to the 'Lancets,' and in the morning, this whole flock flies to Kyiv," Serhiy "Flash" said.

According to him, "since the 'Lancet' is a short-range front-line weapon with a range of 30-80 kilometers, they wait for a favorable wind towards the capital, find the closest point to Kyiv, and launch from there." "The chances of a basic 'Lancet' flying 200 km to Kyiv are zero. Therefore, the warhead is removed from the 'Lancets,' and an additional battery is installed instead of the warhead. The batteries are replaced with expensive new-technology batteries," the minister's advisor noted.

He noted that "it is possible to control 'Lancets' over such distances via radio at an altitude of 1.5 kilometers, but not to attack the ground." "But that's not necessary, the task is different," "Flash" pointed out.

"This entire procession in flight stretched across altitudes from Chernihiv to Kyiv. Our agencies worked well, and by some miracle, a few units from the flock reached Kyiv, which, of course, caused no harm, but a fragment was still brought to Maidan," Serhiy "Flash" wrote.

He noted that "we are grateful to the Russian Federation for this operation because: 1. These 40 'Lancets' could have caused trouble by attacking our equipment and people on the front lines or substations. A Lancet on the front is a precise weapon. 2. We once again practiced the tactics of detecting and countering small aerial targets. 3. We have the opportunity to study the electronics of downed 'Lancets'."

"Lancets" cannot reach Kyiv - "Flash" reacted to information about a possible AI drone after debris fell near the Independence Monument