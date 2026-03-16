"Lancets" cannot reach Kyiv - "Flash" reacted to information about a possible AI drone after debris fell near the Independence Monument
Kyiv • UNN
Serhiy "Flash" denied the possibility of Lancet attacks on the capital due to technical limitations of the UAV. Debris near the Independence Monument could have been dropped from Shaheds.
No "Lancets" can reach Kyiv, stated Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense, commenting on information about such a drone from the site of debris falling near the Independence Monument in the center of the capital, and added that debris from "Shaheds" could have been dropped intentionally, writes UNN.
No "Lancets" can reach Kyiv. These are attack UAVs with a small warhead for striking frontline targets. These UAVs physically do not have such battery resources and radio control capabilities. I believe that the debris was likely intentionally dropped from "Shaheds" as part of the enemy's information special operation.
He expressed regret that "one publication decided to play along with the enemy and hype on this topic."
"We continue to collect information for analyzing events. We are studying radio signals, radar data, and photographs from interceptor drones," he indicated.
Debris fall near the Independence Monument in Kyiv - the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on information about an AI drone16.03.26, 12:32 • 4628 views