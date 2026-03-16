"Lancets" cannot reach Kyiv - "Flash" reacted to information about a possible AI drone after debris fell near the Independence Monument

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
Exclusive
11:08 AM • 5518 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 19192 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 41891 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 54235 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 45175 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 51648 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 71496 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 63325 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 49391 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 37709 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
42%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump predicts "bad future" for NATO over refusal to help with IranMarch 16, 03:06 AM • 10261 views
Propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" wins OscarPhotoMarch 16, 03:35 AM • 24465 views
Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General StaffMarch 16, 05:31 AM • 20511 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 18772 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 13484 views
Publications
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhoto12:37 PM • 4232 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs11:53 AM • 6150 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 13821 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 90812 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 86470 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 19073 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 37056 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 41632 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 47783 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 41841 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

"Lancets" cannot reach Kyiv - "Flash" reacted to information about a possible AI drone after debris fell near the Independence Monument

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

Serhiy "Flash" denied the possibility of Lancet attacks on the capital due to technical limitations of the UAV. Debris near the Independence Monument could have been dropped from Shaheds.

"Lancets" cannot reach Kyiv - "Flash" reacted to information about a possible AI drone after debris fell near the Independence Monument

No "Lancets" can reach Kyiv, stated Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense, commenting on information about such a drone from the site of debris falling near the Independence Monument in the center of the capital, and added that debris from "Shaheds" could have been dropped intentionally, writes UNN.

No "Lancets" can reach Kyiv. These are attack UAVs with a small warhead for striking frontline targets. These UAVs physically do not have such battery resources and radio control capabilities. I believe that the debris was likely intentionally dropped from "Shaheds" as part of the enemy's information special operation.

- "Flash" noted on social media.

He expressed regret that "one publication decided to play along with the enemy and hype on this topic."

"We continue to collect information for analyzing events. We are studying radio signals, radar data, and photographs from interceptor drones," he indicated.

Debris fall near the Independence Monument in Kyiv - the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on information about an AI drone16.03.26, 12:32 • 4628 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Kyiv