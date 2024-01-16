Russia keeps one missile carrier of up to 8 "Kalibr" in the Black Sea

Russia keeps one carrier ship with up to 8 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea, the South Operational Command reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Black Sea, the enemy naval grouping is deployed in the amount of 5 ships, including 1 missile carrier equipped with 8 Kalibr," the South Command reported on Facebook.

As noted, in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, missile and artillery units are conducting the most effective counter-battery combat in these weather conditions. "The enemy does not stop trying to drive our units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. However, over the last day it has significantly reduced its activity and dared to make only 1 assault. As in previous times, it suffered losses and retreated to its original positions. Our soldiers continue to expand the bridgehead," the operational command said.

As indicated, the occupiers do not stop active aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, use various types of attack drones and carry out air bombardments.

Addendum

Earlier, Southern Defense Forces spokeswoman Humeniuk reportedthat in Kherson region, Russians concentrated their efforts around the village of Krynky, trying to drive out Ukrainian troops.