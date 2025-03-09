Russia keeps a missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
In the waters of the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea - 4 ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs".
Details
It is noted that as of the morning of Sunday, March 9, an enemy missile carrier has been detected in the waters of the Black Sea.
In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of cruise missiles "Kalibr", with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, of which 3 are carriers of cruise missiles "Kalibr", with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.
In addition, as reported by the Naval Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following passed through the Kerch Strait: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, which continued their movement towards the Bosporus Strait; 5 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 1 vessel continued its movement from the Bosporus Strait.
The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS), turning off automatic identification systems.
