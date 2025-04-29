russia keeps a missile carrier with "calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers continue to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04/29/2025, 1 enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles.

In addition, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. At the same time, there are currently no enemy ships in the Azov Sea.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Azov Sea - 5 vessels, 4 of which continued to move from the Bosporus - the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

More than a month ago, on March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

