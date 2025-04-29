russia keeps a missile carrier with "calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 14948 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 41924 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 48332 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 35789 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 30248 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 39862 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 32960 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14800 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 29937 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 76823 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
2.6m/s
40%
756 mm
Popular news

There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

April 28, 07:13 PM • 6664 views

"This will be a critical week": The State Department revealed details of Rubio's conversation with Lavrov

April 28, 08:11 PM • 5432 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 11570 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

11:32 PM • 6522 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

11:58 PM • 7400 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 22032 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 39867 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 32965 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 29940 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 76827 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 16905 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 37417 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 37319 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 144422 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 58494 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

russia keeps a missile carrier with "calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of "caliber" missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea - 3 ships, 1 of which carries up to 8 missiles.

russia keeps a missile carrier with "calibers" in the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers continue to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04/29/2025, 1 enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles.

In addition, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. At the same time, there are currently no enemy ships in the Azov Sea.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Azov Sea - 5 vessels, 4 of which continued to move from the Bosporus

- the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Remind

More than a month ago, on March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is planned to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"29.04.25, 05:17 • 2808 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Ukraine
Brent
$64.42
Bitcoin
$94,662.30
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,325.81
Ethereum
$1,800.71