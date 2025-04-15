$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1540 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18336 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15898 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20980 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30251 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63755 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59669 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34029 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59624 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106850 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Russia is using infrastructure and people in the occupied territories of Ukraine to produce drones - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3170 views

Russia is expanding the production and development of drones, using infrastructure and people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Factories and training centers are integrated into the Russian system.

Russia is using infrastructure and people in the occupied territories of Ukraine to produce drones - ISW

Russia is using temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to support the domestic drone development and production industry. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN informs.

Details

Analysts refer to a report by the Ukrainian Eastern Human Rights Group (EHRG) and the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security (ISRS), which details how Russia is using land, infrastructure and people in the TOT to expand the development, production and training of drone operators.

The Russian state defense conglomerate "Rostec" seized the Luhansk Aircraft Repair Plant and the Snizhansky Machine-Building Plant and produces drones at both enterprises

- the report says.

It is noted that Russia also uses the Donbas Development Corporation, the Vladimir Zhoga Republican Center for Unmanned Systems, LLC 3D-Tekhno, LLC NVO Front, LLC NPO Utyosov, GC Almaz and PE Grigoriadis (all in occupied Donetsk) and VAT "Pervomaisky Mechanical Plant" (occupied Pervomaiske, Luhansk region) for the production of components and assembly of drone models for the Russian army.

Russia is also using the occupied Ukrainian land to build new training grounds for drones, launch technology training courses in schools and colleges to train drone operators and create new research centers

- reported in ISW.

Propaganda in schools in the TOT: children are forced to draw “heroes” of the occupiers and learn a false history23.02.25, 13:09 • 27510 views

They emphasize that the Kremlin regularly signals its commitment to increasing the capacity of Russian drone production and improving drone operations on the battlefield in Ukraine and appears to have plans to integrate Ukrainian infrastructure and production capabilities into its broader drone production campaign.

Russia is also integrating Ukrainian children into its broader ecosystem of drone operator training and drone production. ... Russia has introduced drone training programs for more than 10,000 teenagers in secondary schools across occupied Ukraine. Younger children are also trained on drones in schools and after-school programs

- the authors point out.

They also state that Russia encourages children to participate in drone training in part by "gamifying" the process and holding drone racing competitions in the TOT.

"Russia's efforts to integrate Ukrainian children into drone production and operator training programs pursue three main goals: first, to militarize Ukrainian children by exposing them to hyper-militarized ideals from an early age; second, to prepare Ukrainian children for potential future service in the Russian armed forces; and third, to support the production of a domestic defense industrial base," ISW concludes.

Let us remind you

In Donetsk, schoolchildren are taken to exhibitions with weapons and sledgehammers that were used to kill people. The Center for National Resistance calls this propaganda of violence and recruitment of future criminals for war.

The occupiers are preparing to take children from TOT Zaporizhzhia to Crimea - CNS23.03.25, 05:51 • 24269 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Donetsk
