September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
September 28, 06:00 AM
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exclusive
Exclusive
Facebook

"Russia is trying to hit with a blackout" - Zelenskyy on the destruction and casualties of the night shelling of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

President Zelenskyy reported on the consequences of Russian strikes on several regions of Ukraine, noting that Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia were most affected. As a result of the shelling, more than 80 people were injured, and four died, including a child.

"Russia is trying to hit with a blackout" - Zelenskyy on the destruction and casualties of the night shelling of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on several regions of the country. He stated that on the eve of winter, the Russians are again trying to create a blackout for Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN

Details

According to the head of state, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia were most affected. Most of the damaged objects are civilian buildings, and in total, more than 80 people were injured, four died, including a child.

Today, all day after the Russian strike, the elimination of the consequences continued - in Zaporizhzhia, in Kyiv, in Kyiv Oblast, in our other regions. Most of the damage is to ordinary houses, these are civilian objects. More than 80 people were injured. Unfortunately, four people died, and among them - one child. My condolences to the relatives and friends 

- said Zelenskyy.

In Kyiv, among the affected objects is the Strazheska Institute (Institute of Cardiology), where two people died, and the building suffered significant damage. The restoration of the object must take place as soon as possible, the president emphasized. Also, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure caused the risk of blackouts, which has already become a traditional tactic of the enemy.

There were also Russian strikes on energy facilities, and this is already, unfortunately, a traditional Russian tactic - Russia is trying to hit Ukraine with a blackout this year as well 

- the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy thanked all rescuers, medical workers, police, and utility services involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling, and also promised support to the victims.

Recall

During the night attack, the Russians hit several districts of the capital. In the Solomianskyi district, a 12-year-old girl died and three more people in different locations. 

In the evening, emergency rescue operations in the capital after the massive Russian attack were completed

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv