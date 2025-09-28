"Russia is trying to hit with a blackout" - Zelenskyy on the destruction and casualties of the night shelling of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on several regions of the country. He stated that on the eve of winter, the Russians are again trying to create a blackout for Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia were most affected. Most of the damaged objects are civilian buildings, and in total, more than 80 people were injured, four died, including a child.

Today, all day after the Russian strike, the elimination of the consequences continued - in Zaporizhzhia, in Kyiv, in Kyiv Oblast, in our other regions. Most of the damage is to ordinary houses, these are civilian objects. More than 80 people were injured. Unfortunately, four people died, and among them - one child. My condolences to the relatives and friends - said Zelenskyy.

In Kyiv, among the affected objects is the Strazheska Institute (Institute of Cardiology), where two people died, and the building suffered significant damage. The restoration of the object must take place as soon as possible, the president emphasized. Also, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure caused the risk of blackouts, which has already become a traditional tactic of the enemy.

There were also Russian strikes on energy facilities, and this is already, unfortunately, a traditional Russian tactic - Russia is trying to hit Ukraine with a blackout this year as well - the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy thanked all rescuers, medical workers, police, and utility services involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling, and also promised support to the victims.

Recall

During the night attack, the Russians hit several districts of the capital. In the Solomianskyi district, a 12-year-old girl died and three more people in different locations.

In the evening, emergency rescue operations in the capital after the massive Russian attack were completed.