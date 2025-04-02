Russia is slowing down the ceasefire in order to seize as much territory as possible before "peace" talks - ISW

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11376 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99298 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163326 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103211 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339607 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172068 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143917 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195859 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124403 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108083 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134050 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44061 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155444 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34528 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80596 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 11376 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 99298 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 163326 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155652 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19327 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21195 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34662 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44197 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134171 views
Russia is slowing down the ceasefire in order to seize as much territory as possible before "peace" talks - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13942 views

Russia is delaying the peace dialogue in order to finally seize the Luhansk region. This is necessary to strengthen its position in negotiations and justify losses.

Russia is slowing down the ceasefire in order to seize as much territory as possible before "peace" talks - ISW

Russia is deliberately stalling the ceasefire and dragging out the dialogue on peace in Ukraine in the hope of gaining more territory to use as leverage in future peace talks. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, point out that the Russians have recently advanced northeast of Lyman, where they have a tenfold advantage in manpower.

Russian troops may use the bridgehead northeast of Lyman to capture the one percent of Luhansk region that remains under Ukrainian control and complete Russia's long-standing goal of capturing the entire Luhansk region

- experts suggest.

They recall that Russian forces have been trying to capture the last one percent of Luhansk region (about 266 square kilometers) since the end of November 2024. The occupiers first captured the entire Luhansk region on July 3, 2022, but later the Armed Forces pushed them back from the administrative border of the region during the counteroffensive of Ukraine in the fall of 2022.

Russian officials have long pointed to the capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as the goal of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and have repeatedly demanded international recognition of Russia's annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as a condition for peace, although Russian forces do not fully control any of these regions

- the report says.

According to analysts, the Kremlin is likely to use the second capture and retention of Luhansk region to gain leverage in ongoing ceasefire negotiations and future peace talks, which is a "key motivational factor" in the recent intensification of Russian ground activity in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin may also use the capture of Luhansk region as a significant victory for its domestic audience and to justify years of brutal personnel losses in Ukraine," ISW concludes.

Let us remind you

Ukraine expresses strong protest against the forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories into the Russian army and calls on the world to increase pressure on Russia, and the International Criminal Court to investigate this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine of March 31 regarding the Russian "conscription" in the TOT.

A collaborator of "Akhmat" eliminated in occupied Luhansk - "ATESH"22.03.25, 14:37 • 17240 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
