Russia is rapidly losing its scientific potential: patents, innovations, and universities are declining - Foreign Intelligence Service

09:46 AM • 1762 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
09:00 AM • 10057 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 14250 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 29821 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 31919 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 29397 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30513 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24696 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19764 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
February 10, 01:08 PM • 22864 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 14220 views
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influence04:40 AM • 5544 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 10587 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military05:38 AM • 5202 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 11162 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
09:00 AM • 10064 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 32628 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 12:23 PM • 39274 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 35450 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 50294 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 3084 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 26368 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 28036 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 27307 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 52741 views
Russia is rapidly losing its scientific potential: patents, innovations, and universities are declining - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The number of patents in Russia has shrunk to a minimum in over two decades, and real innovations have virtually disappeared. Russia invests more in purchasing foreign technologies than in developing its own science.

Russia is rapidly losing its scientific potential: patents, innovations, and universities are declining - Foreign Intelligence Service
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russian science is in a state of systemic collapse, which sharply accelerated after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. The number of patents in the Russian Federation has decreased to a minimum in more than two decades, and real innovations have virtually disappeared, giving way to copying foreign technologies. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to intelligence data, the number of patents issued in Russia for scientific inventions and developments fell by 25% and reached its lowest level since the early 2000s. At the same time, official innovation statistics create a false impression of activity: in 2025, Russian companies announced the implementation of 2725 "advanced technologies," but only about 10% of them were truly new. The rest of the solutions are secondary and have long been used outside the Russian Federation.

The financial model of scientific development also indicates a loss of scientific sovereignty. After the start of the so-called "SVO" (special military operation), expenditures on research and development do not exceed 1% of GDP. At the same time, Russia spends about 1.5% of GDP annually on importing the results of such work, and up to 2% including know-how. In fact, the state invests more in purchasing foreign technologies than in developing its own science.

The current decline is a consequence of prolonged degradation. Russia's withdrawal from the Bologna system in 2022, along with international sanctions, isolated scientists from cooperation with leading world centers. Chronic underfunding and mass emigration of specialists undermined the research base within the country. In response, the Kremlin introduced administrative restrictions: scientists and teachers were obliged to coordinate trips to "unfriendly" countries. This list includes 49 states, including EU countries, the G7, and key scientific centers in East Asia, which effectively means almost complete international isolation.

The consequences of this policy are also reflected in international rankings. In the Leiden University scientific activity ranking for 2025, no Russian higher education institution made it into the top two hundred. The best result was shown by Moscow State University, which took only 227th place. In a year, it lost 12 positions, and since 2021 - 29 positions, which confirms the systemic decline of Russian academic science.

Recall

The Russian economy is experiencing its deepest crisis in the last 20 years, which may force the Kremlin to revise its economic policy. By the end of 2025, a sharp slowdown in industrial growth and a record budget deficit were recorded.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine