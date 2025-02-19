As of today, Russia is not doing anything militarily that would indicate preparations to end active hostilities. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, according to UNN.

According to him, the Russians, on the contrary, are building up the air component and personnel of the army.

They are trying to secure the military-industrial complex plants, especially those that produce “shahids,” and they are planning to increase their production - said Kovalenko.

Recall

The day before, Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich cited diplomatic sources as saying that the US and Russian delegations had agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

It provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement.

The Russian-American talks in Saudi Arabia lasted 4.5 hours and, according to the representative of the Russian delegation, Yuri Ushakov, went “well.” At the same time , separate teams of Russian and US negotiators will begin contacts on Ukraine “in due course.”