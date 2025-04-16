$41.180.14
Russia is increasing spending on recruitment to the army, despite "peaceful" negotiations - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3894 views

Russia is actively recruiting for the army, spending millions of dollars on advertising and bonuses. This indicates an intention to continue financing the armed forces at the current level for a long time.

Russia is increasing spending on recruitment to the army, despite "peaceful" negotiations - ISW

The aggressor country has stepped up efforts to recruit into the armed forces and is spending significant funds on advertising military service in Russia. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN informs.

Details

According to analysts, this indicates that the Kremlin intends to continue funding its own armed forces at the current level for an indefinite period, despite peace talks.

The Moscow region announced a tender for 78 million rubles ($944,000) to organize an online recruitment campaign at least until the end of 2025. ... The number of Russian military recruitment ads on Telegram has increased since the end of March 2025: recruiters published approximately 7,000 ads in the first week of April 2025, compared to 7,300 ads in all of January 2025.

- the article says.

Putin signed a decree on the spring conscription: 160,000 Russians will be drafted into the Russian army31.03.25, 18:03 • 35595 views

It is also noted that Russia spends about 1.5 billion rubles ($18 million) on regional surcharges for entering the service and 500 million rubles ($6 million) on federal bonuses for conscription - or a total of two billion rubles per day ($24 million).

In March 2025, the average one-time payments for entering the service were approximately 10 percent higher than in December 2024.

- indicate in ISW.

Experts, referring to the Russian opposition publication "Important Stories", add that the Russian federal budget expenditures for 2025-2027 provide for the allocation of 90 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) for federal one-time payments for entering the service, excluding regional bonuses.

Let us remind you

Russia has allowed stateless persons to enter military service under contract. In exchange for signing a contract, they are promised citizenship under a simplified procedure.

In the Russian Federation, the population is being prepared for a possible mobilization - Kovalenko06.03.25, 18:13 • 19838 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
