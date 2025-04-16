Russia is increasing spending on recruitment to the army, despite "peaceful" negotiations - ISW

The aggressor country has stepped up efforts to recruit into the armed forces and is spending significant funds on advertising military service in Russia. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN informs.

According to analysts, this indicates that the Kremlin intends to continue funding its own armed forces at the current level for an indefinite period, despite peace talks.

The Moscow region announced a tender for 78 million rubles ($944,000) to organize an online recruitment campaign at least until the end of 2025. ... The number of Russian military recruitment ads on Telegram has increased since the end of March 2025: recruiters published approximately 7,000 ads in the first week of April 2025, compared to 7,300 ads in all of January 2025. - the article says.

It is also noted that Russia spends about 1.5 billion rubles ($18 million) on regional surcharges for entering the service and 500 million rubles ($6 million) on federal bonuses for conscription - or a total of two billion rubles per day ($24 million).

In March 2025, the average one-time payments for entering the service were approximately 10 percent higher than in December 2024. - indicate in ISW.

Experts, referring to the Russian opposition publication "Important Stories", add that the Russian federal budget expenditures for 2025-2027 provide for the allocation of 90 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) for federal one-time payments for entering the service, excluding regional bonuses.

