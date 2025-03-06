In the Russian Federation, the population is being prepared for a possible mobilization - Kovalenko
Russia is preparing the population for a possible new wave of mobilization and testing the reaction to the prospect of total war. Propagandists openly talk about the need to call up millions for the "fight against the West."
Russia is preparing its population for a possible mobilization. In particular, one of the propagandists openly stated the need to call up "a couple of million" Russians to fight against the West, threatening the defeat of NATO and its collapse. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.
Military propagandist "Akhmat" Kadyrov's Apti Alaudinov openly speaks about the need for the mobilization of "a couple of million" men for war against Europe, threatening the West with complete defeat and the collapse of NATO
According to him, this is part of a broader information campaign that tests the reaction of the Russian population to the prospect of total war. This narrative will be studied, the recorded reactions of the population and the results of surveys will be presented to Putin.
As Kovalenko explains, similar ideas have been expressed by other representatives of the Russian authorities, and rumors about urgent meetings in Moscow, where a new war scenario is being discussed, are currently spreading on social media.
The Kremlin is trying to convince Russians of the inevitability of conflict and the necessity of a new wave of mobilization, presenting it as a path to "quick victory
In addition, Kovalenko reminded that he had previously stated that in 4-6 years Russia plans a possible invasion of the Baltic countries.
However, now the mobilization of millions of people would mean a protracted and exhausting war that could last for decades, turning Russia into a military camp in the style of 1941-1945
According to him, if society in the Russian Federation does not express active resistance, the implementation of this scenario will only be a matter of time.
And instead of coffee in Vilnius, Russia will lose additional territories and statehood within its current borders, national formations on the still existing territory of the Russian Federation will emerge faster
On February 23, during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025", the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov stated that the recruitment of new servicemen in the Russian Federation in 2024 has been reduced by almost 100 thousand people.