These days, the information space is once again filled with “various scenarios and statements” in the context of possible peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (CDC), Andriy Kovalenko, said this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

He called it “purely informational gauging of positions.

It is very beneficial for the Russians, as they can throw in anything. There is no developed or agreed plan - Kovalenko noted.

According to him, it is beneficial for Russia to impose its own narratives on the media and pass it off as some kind of coordinated plan.

But this is a lie. Without Ukraine, there can be no plan, and without Europe, there can be no plan. The Russians have long been conducting an information campaign that they will negotiate the end of the war exclusively with the United States, but this is not true at all. Ukraine, Europe, and the American side have repeatedly denied this, and the dialog continues - summarized the head of the CPA.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the legal aspects related to the “legitimacy” of the Ukrainian head of state. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

On Tuesday, Russian-American talks took place in the Saudi capital Riyadh. They lasted 4.5 hours and, according to a representative of the Russian delegation, Yuri Ushakov, went “well.” At the same time, separate teams of negotiators from Russia and the United States will begin contacts on Ukraine “in due course.