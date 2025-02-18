Russia is imposing its own narratives on the peace plan, “but it's a lie” - CPJ

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38431 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103292 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67769 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115610 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100662 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112872 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116662 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152217 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65266 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108895 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79437 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44930 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115611 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142971 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175370 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72406 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133879 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135756 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164077 views
Russia is imposing its own narratives on the peace plan, “but it's a lie” - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25212 views

The head of the Center for Public Advocacy said that Russia is trying to spread its own narratives about the peace talks. According to him, there can be no real plan without the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

These days, the information space is once again filled with “various scenarios and statements” in the context of possible peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (CDC), Andriy Kovalenko, said this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

He called it “purely informational gauging of positions.

It is very beneficial for the Russians, as they can throw in anything. There is no developed or agreed plan

According to him, it is beneficial for Russia to impose its own narratives on the media and pass it off as some kind of coordinated plan.

But this is a lie. Without Ukraine, there can be no plan, and without Europe, there can be no plan. The Russians have long been conducting an information campaign that they will negotiate the end of the war exclusively with the United States, but this is not true at all. Ukraine, Europe, and the American side have repeatedly denied this, and the dialog continues

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the legal aspects related to the “legitimacy” of the Ukrainian head of state. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

On Tuesday, Russian-American talks took place in the Saudi capital Riyadh. They lasted 4.5 hours and, according to a representative of the Russian delegation, Yuri Ushakov, went “well.” At the same time, separate teams of negotiators from Russia and the United States will begin contacts on Ukraine “in due course.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

