Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia is conducting a campaign to discredit Ukrainian authorities before partners - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29 views

The aggressor country Russia has launched a large-scale information campaign aimed at discrediting Ukrainian authorities before partners and families of prisoners of war. Representatives of the Russian Federation are calling relatives of prisoners, claiming that Ukraine does not want to take them back, and offering to write appeals.

Russia is conducting a campaign to discredit Ukrainian authorities before partners - Lubinets

The Russian Federation is conducting a campaign to discredit Ukrainian authorities. Representatives of the aggressor state are calling relatives of prisoners of war and stating that their loved ones are not wanted by our state, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced during a press conference, according to an UNN correspondent.

The Russian Federation has launched a large information campaign aimed against the families of prisoners of war and missing persons. Representatives of the Russian Federation are calling the personal phones of families, directly introducing themselves as employees of relevant Russian structures. They say that "Ukraine does not want to take back your loved one." It is proposed to write a separate appeal to the Russian Federation, and also, attention, to the United States of America, with the aim of discrediting the Ukrainian authorities.

- Lubinets said.

Details

Thus, according to Lubinets, the invaders are trying to damage Ukraine's reputation in the eyes of partners and encourage them to stop providing military, financial, and other assistance.

We see that this trend is currently of the largest scale. According to our data, this large-scale campaign to discredit the Ukrainian authorities is connected with making every effort to ensure that our partners stop helping in various ways – military aid, financial aid, political, diplomatic, on the grounds that Ukrainian authorities, the highest officials, are maximally discredited in the eyes of the families of prisoners of war, in the eyes of our heroes and heroines.

- he explained.

The human rights activist added that the only way to counter this Russian campaign is to inform the public.

The only way to counter this disinformation campaign is constant informing. I ask that this press conference be used to disseminate this information so that the maximum number of families of prisoners of war receive information about this campaign and, in case of contact from Russian representatives, promptly inform the Security Service of Ukraine.

- the ombudsman noted.

Addition

Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, previously reported on another possible execution of a Ukrainian prisoner, who was tied to a motorcycle and dragged. He sent official letters to the UN and ICRC regarding this incident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
International Committee of the Red Cross
Security Service of Ukraine
United Nations
United States
Ukraine
