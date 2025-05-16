Russia has lost over 5,000 officers in the war against Ukraine - BBC

$41.470.07
Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00
08:01 AM • 6446 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

07:49 AM • 17378 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 12:03 AM • 31379 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 99546 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 179010 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 109427 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 140964 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 132973 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 175767 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151392 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Popular news

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 46995 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 45254 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 66791 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 81974 views

Russia's night attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

06:30 AM • 13134 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 179016 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 178197 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 242149 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 306996 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 361360 views
Russia has lost over 5,000 officers in the war against Ukraine - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2030 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, more than 5,000 Russian officers have died, including 10 generals. Junior officers suffered the greatest losses due to the lack of a sergeant corps.

Russia has lost over 5,000 officers in the war against Ukraine - BBC

More than 5,000 Russian officers have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among them are hundreds of colonels and lieutenant colonels, as well as at least 10 generals. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Based on open data, the BBC, together with the publication "Mediazona"*and a team of volunteers, managed to establish the names of 108,608 Russian soldiers killed during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. More than five thousand of them are officers, including 10 generals and 524 people with the rank of lieutenant colonel and colonel

- reports the BBC.

In particular, according to the information, the most serious loss for the Russian army was the loss among junior officers. In the first year of the invasion, every fifth dead person we identified was a commander, and most of them held the rank from lieutenant to captain. They are responsible for managing platoons and companies at the front, due to the lack of an effective sergeant corps in the Russian army.

Junior officers had to manage tactical actions at the lowest level, against the background of the fact that the Russian army lacks highly qualified and empowered sergeants who perform this role in Western armies

- it was noted in the British intelligence report for 2022.

According to the data confirmed by us, the number of losses among junior officers is now approaching 4,000 people.

At the same time, according to the media, the Russian army and especially the officer corps have shown the ability to quickly learn and recover losses. But in the case of officers, the people who replace the dead commanders often do not have the same level of knowledge and skills.

British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war27.04.25, 15:44 • 11485 views

Therefore, due to the acute need for junior commanders, Russia mobilized reserve officers, some of whom fought in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria. This made it possible to quickly fill gaps in command positions, saving time for more training of young officers in military schools.

Later, the share of officers in the total number of losses decreased. If at the beginning of the war their share reached 20%, then later - as complex tactical operations involving commanders of elite units were curtailed - it decreased to 10%. By the spring of 2025, the share of officers in the total number of losses decreased to 2-3%.

As reported, this is due to a change in tactics.  In addition, the main method of filling losses is the large-scale recruitment of volunteers who serve as privates and die many times more often than commanders.

During the war, 144 colonels and 380 lieutenant colonels of the Russian army have already died. Many of them commanded special forces units and elite regiments and died in the first months of the invasion - sometimes due to mistakes, sometimes due to a lack of basic medical care.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost at least 10 generals killed.

Some of them died in the first months of the war, being close to the front line. Later, the command staff began to die as a result of missile strikes, accidents in the rear and even assassinations. 

For example, on December 17, 2024, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, Igor Kirillov, was killed in Moscow near his house. A scooter stuffed with explosives was remotely blown up near the entrance of the general when he was leaving the building.

Also, three former Russian generals died while being in the status of convicts. All of them were serving sentences for bribes and went to war from various colonies. The death of several more Russian generals is being challenged and has not been confirmed on the basis of independent sources.

Russia has slowed down the pace of its offensive, but losses remain significant - ISW03.05.25, 11:00 • 4444 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World
