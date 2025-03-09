Russia has launched over a thousand KABs and nearly 900 drones at Ukraine over the week - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
In a week, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 1200 guided bombs, 870 strike drones, and 80 missiles. This weaponry has been found to contain over 82 thousand foreign components.
During this week, Russia launched over a thousand KABs, nearly 900 strike drones, and 80 missiles of various types at Ukraine. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by UNN.
Throughout this week, Russia carried out hundreds of attacks against our people using various types of weapons: about 1200 guided aerial bombs, nearly 870 strike drones, and over 80 missiles of different types. Each "Shahed", each aerial bomb used by Russia, includes components that are supplied in circumvention of sanctions. This weapon contains over 82,000 foreign components.
He noted that Ukraine works daily with partners to make decisions specifically for support that saves lives: the supply of air defense systems, investments in our defense production, and strengthening sanctions against Russia.
Reminder
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and various types of imitation drones. The defense forces managed to shoot down 73 strike UAVs, and 37 drones did not reach their targets.