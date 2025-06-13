russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine - Sybiha

$41.490.02
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 2884 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 13432 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 42619 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 129986 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 121222 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 67878 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 103377 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 49553 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 65424 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58894 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

According to intelligence, Russia is preparing strategic reserves, which may indicate plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine. Sybiha called for increased sanctions against Russia.

russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine - Sybiha

Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for military operations not only in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.  

According to our intelligence, Russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for military operations not only in Ukraine. Allies need full diplomatic mobilization to stop this war. This is not only a question for Ukraine. Putin only understands force, so it is now important to apply sanctions in a timely manner, using them as an economic weapon to put pressure on Russia.

- said Sybiha.

In addition, Sybiha emphasized that now is the time to restart the process of recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.

"Moscow's reaction to our peace proposals and collective peace efforts is escalation and terror," - said Sybiha.

Sybiha called for lowering the price ceiling on Russian oil to 30 dollars. Recently, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Ukraine will lose more territories if does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
