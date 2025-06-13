russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for combat operations not only in Ukraine - Sybiha

Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for military operations not only in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.

According to our intelligence, Russia has begun preparing strategic reserves, which means plans for military operations not only in Ukraine. Allies need full diplomatic mobilization to stop this war. This is not only a question for Ukraine. Putin only understands force, so it is now important to apply sanctions in a timely manner, using them as an economic weapon to put pressure on Russia. - said Sybiha.

In addition, Sybiha emphasized that now is the time to restart the process of recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.

"Moscow's reaction to our peace proposals and collective peace efforts is escalation and terror," - said Sybiha.

Supplement

Sybiha called for lowering the price ceiling on Russian oil to 30 dollars. Recently, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Ukraine will lose more territories if does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums.