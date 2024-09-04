Russia fired on 8 communities in Sumy region: 23 explosions, one civilian wounded

At night and in the morning of September 4, Russian troops fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded. A civilian man was injured in an air strike in the Sumy community. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Sumy, Verkhniosyrovatske, Krasnopilske, Yunakivske, Shalyhinske, Esmanske, Znob-Novgorodske, and Novoslobidske communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Sumy community: Russians carried out air strikes on the KAB (2 explosions), one of the strikes wounded a civilian.

Esmanska community: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Verkhnya Syrovatska community: Russians launched a missile attack (1 explosion).

Shalygynska community: launch of KAB bombs (3 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: Russians dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunikivska community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: launch of KAB bombs (3 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska community: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (7 explosions).

