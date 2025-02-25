Russia fired 213 drones and seven X-101s at Ukraine overnight: 133 UAVs and 6 missiles downed

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 213 UAVs and 7 X-101 cruise missiles, downing 133 drones and 6 missiles, 69 drones did not reach their targets, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the Russian attack , the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 25, the enemy attacked with 213 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Russia, and also launched 7 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 11:00 a.m., 6 X-101 cruise missiles and 133 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

79 enemy imitator drones, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).

"Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.