Russia did not choose the timing of the prisoner exchange by chance - ISW

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101298 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112159 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142252 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171990 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284113 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178250 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167258 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148858 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48313 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37655 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70466 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40070 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59580 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101298 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251463 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261775 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59580 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142252 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107182 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123263 views
Russia did not choose the timing of the prisoner exchange by chance - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 137128 views

ISW suggests that Russia timed the major prisoner exchange to extinguish reports of mistreatment of Ukrainian POWs.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the time for the exchange of prisoners of Russia was not chosen by chance. This is stated in another summary of the Institute, writes UNN.

Yesterday's prisoner exchange between russia and Ukraine was the largest since the start of the full-scale war and the first in 2024.

Ukrainian officials said that 230 servicemen had returned from Russian captivity. The Russian side, on the other hand, said 248 military personnel had been handed over to them.  

In ISW's opinion, it is not by chance that Russia has shown its readiness for an exchange now. Over the past few weeks, there have been several incidents in which Russian troops treated Ukrainian prisoners in violation of the Geneva Convention.

Perhaps, ISW writes, the Russian leadership decided to conduct such a large exchange in order to undermine the credibility of reports of mistreatment of Ukrainian POWs and to portray Russia as interested in acting within the framework of international law.

ISW assesses that senior Russian officials are interested in making Russia look like it is adhering to humanitarian and other legal norms, and the timing of this exchange may be part of a broader information effort.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

