russia conducted 8 attacks in Sumy region during the day: 22 explosions recorded

During the day, the enemy fired 8 times at Sumy region, resulting in 22 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

In Sumy region, shelling of the border areas and settlements by the russian federation continues. Eight attacks were recorded in one day, resulting in 22 explosions. Several communities in the region were affected.

In Velykopysarivska community, the enemy fired from artillery, which resulted in 10 explosions. Mortar shelling was recorded in the Esman community, resulting in two explosions.

In Khotyn community, russian forces dropped three mines, and in Yunakivska community, an FPV drone attack was recorded, which resulted in two explosions.

Krasnopilska community suffered from an FPV drone attack, which resulted in one explosion. In Bilopilska community, the enemy attacked with mortars, which resulted in four explosions.

