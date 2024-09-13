Russia claims to have destroyed 20 UAVs over 6 regions: what is known
The Russian Defense Ministry reports the alleged downing of 20 Ukrainian drones over 6 regions of Russia on the night of September 13. Most of the UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk and Belgorod regions.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the alleged destruction of 20 Ukrainian UAVs over 6 regions of Russia on the night of September 13. UNN writes about this with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.
Allegedly shot down:
- 8 - over the territory of the Bryansk region,
- 4 - over the territory of the Belgorod region,
- 3 - over the territory of the Kursk region,
- 2 UAVs each over the territories of the Smolensk and Orel regions
- and 1 over the territory of the Kaluga region.
