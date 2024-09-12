Thanks to the GUR and the SSO, a freight train that was supplying the logistical needs of the russian army was derailed - sources
On September 10, Ukrainian intelligence and the SSO carried out an explosion on the stary oskol-valuyky railroad. As a result, 11 cars and the locomotive of a freight train supplying the russian army derailed.
As a result of a joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 10, 2024, in the belgorod region of russia, a mine was mined and detonated on the staryi oskol-valuyky railway section. As a result of the successful operation, a freight train that met the logistical needs of the aggressor state's army was derailed
According to the source, 11 cars and the locomotive of the freight train derailed and overturned after the explosion.
The railway artery is paralyzed, and a number of trains have been canceled. Work continues to weaken the aggressor state - russia
As reported, in the evening of September 10, an explosion occurred on the railroad tracks in the belgorod region of russia, causing a freight train to derail. The russian Investigative committee opened a case of terrorism.
