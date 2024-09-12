Thanks to the GUR and the SSO, a freight train that was supplying the logistical needs of the russian army was derailed - sources

On September 10, Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces , mined and detonated a bomb on the stary oskol-valuyky railway section in the belgorod region. As a result, a freight train, which provided logistical needs of the army of the aggressor state, was derailed. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

As a result of a joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 10, 2024, in the belgorod region of russia, a mine was mined and detonated on the staryi oskol-valuyky railway section. As a result of the successful operation, a freight train that met the logistical needs of the aggressor state's army was derailed - said the UNN source.

According to the source, 11 cars and the locomotive of the freight train derailed and overturned after the explosion.

The railway artery is paralyzed, and a number of trains have been canceled. Work continues to weaken the aggressor state - russia - the source added.

Addendum

As reported, in the evening of September 10, an explosion occurred on the railroad tracks in the belgorod region of russia, causing a freight train to derail. The russian Investigative committee opened a case of terrorism.

The Black Sea does not belong to Russia, drones with a range of up to 1800 km, and cyber operations: Budanov tells about DIU's achievements