Russia attacks Kyiv region with UAVs: air defense is working

On the evening of October 17, Russia launched another drone attack. Air defense worked in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Kyiv region! The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region - the post says.

"Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert," the RMA urged.

"Putin is deaf to everything the world says": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 300 drones and 37 missiles before talks in the US